A soaking rain for the Mother's Day weekend!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Today rounds out an unseasonably cool week! Monday was 10 degrees cooler than normal and Tuesday was 12 degrees cooler than normal. High temperatures both days were only in the 50s at Bradley International Airport, and the mercury dipped into the 30s at night. Wednesday was 8 degrees cooler than normal and yesterday was 5 degrees cooler than normal. Today will probably come in a degree or 2 cooler than normal. At least it turned out to be a nice day with a decent amount of sunshine this afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Overall, a nice Friday evening. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will fall back through the 50s. We can expect increasing cloudiness overnight and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s. Our weather will remain dry throughout the night.

THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

Unfortunately, the outlook has not changed. A coastal storm will deliver 1-2” of rain, perhaps up to 3” in some locations. The European Model is actually going a little lighter, but is still forecasting a decent rainfall of 0.75” to 1.5”. Rain will develop across most of the state tomorrow morning. Rain will become steadier in the afternoon then it will be heavy at times Saturday evening. We’ll get a good drenching Saturday night and it will be quite breezy. A northeasterly wind could gust to over 30 mph, especially in Southeastern Connecticut. Poor drainage flooding is possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Some streams and rivers could rise to near bank full, but any significant flooding is not expected.

Weather conditions will improve a little for Mother’s Day, but it won’t be nice by any means. Occasional showers are likely along with a brisk north-northwesterly wind. We may get a peek at the sun now and then, but clouds will rule the sky most of the day.

It is going to be a very cool weekend from beginning to end with daytime highs in the 50s and nighttime lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are possible. The cooler than normal weather will continue with highs in the middle 60s.

A long overdue warming trend will begin on Tuesday! We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies.

It is going to feel more like summer for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures should reach or exceed 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon and they’ll rise well into the 80s on Thursday! With enough sunshine, there is the potential for some heat Thursday afternoon. That would mean highs near 90 degrees for the first time this year! Friday will be another warm day with highs around or just over 80 degrees. A shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and a thunderstorm is possible on Thursday with a surface trough in the vicinity. Friday should be dry.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

DROUGHT UPDATE…

There is good news. The state is no longer in a drought, although parts of the state are still abnormally dry. Rainfall this weekend will help even more!

