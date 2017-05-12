Rain tapers off today

STILL WET AT TIMES THIS MOTHER’S DAY

Weather conditions will improve a little for today, but it won’t be stunning by most people’s measure. Steady rain will end from west to east between now and noon. Occasional showers are then likely along with a brisk north-northwesterly wind. We may get a peek at the sun now and then, but clouds will rule the sky most of the day.

It is going to be cool again, from beginning to end, with daytime highs in the 50s to near 60 and nighttime lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Still cool Monday

Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a strong northwesterly breeze, with gusts to 30 MPH possible. A few showers or sprinkles are possible, as the outermost peripheral elements of this weekend’s storm will be close enough to still have influence. The cooler than normal weather will continue, with highs in the middle 60s.

Trending warmer Tuesday

A long overdue warming trend will begin on Tuesday! We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. High pressure form the Ohio Valley will arrive, helping to bring this brightening and moderation.

Summer warmth Wednesday through Saturday

It is going to feel more like summer for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures should reach or exceed 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. The passage of a warm front Wednesday may initiate a few showers, as the humidity also increases.

With enough sunshine, there is the potential for some 85-90 degree heat Thursday afternoon. If a high of 90 degrees occurs Thursday, it will be for the first time this year! An approaching front, with high humidity and heat, may spark a few afternoon thunderstorms. So, as we often do during the summer, we need to be weather aware for building thunder heads, with the Channel 3 app on hand to have instant access to Pinpoint Doppler.

Friday will be another warm day with highs around or just over 80 degrees. The air will turn drier as a northwest breeze brings in air from southern Canada, as opposed to the Gulf States. The breeze will subside Saturday, but high pressure will ensure sunshine and another day near 80 inland. But, with less of a northwesterly wind, there will be more of a sea breeze along the shore Saturday, making Saturday the cooler of the two nice days.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

DROUGHT UPDATE

There is good news. The state is no longer in a drought, although parts of the state are still abnormally dry. Rainfall this weekend will help even more!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

