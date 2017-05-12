Sct'd showers today, then the heat is on!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

This afternoon will feature some scattered showers, primarily across the eastern half of the state that will taper off over the next couple of hours as an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Maine slowly moves away from Southern New England. As this happens, we do expect some partial clearing later this afternoon into the evening hours, from west to east. Temperatures today will continue below average, topping out only in the 60s. The wind will also be up, as of the Noon hour we've already seen gusts between 30 and 40 mph. As the sun comes out it will help to bring stronger wind aloft down to the surface, so at times gusts could go over 40mph... with trees leafing out, there is the possibility for isolated power outages due to downed limbs or branches.

Tomorrow, the well advertised warming trend gets underway. With high pressure building into the region we'll see a lot of sunshine reach well into the 70s if not close to 80! The warming peaks on Thursday... that's when the mercury could hit 90 or higher across inland CT. This will be the first time to reach 90 so far this year (we've hit 88 twice, both occurrences were in April). The record for Thursday, the 18th of May, is 90 for the Greater Hartford Area from 1936; for Bridgeport, the record is 84, set in 1998.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS WEEK

Still cool & Showery Today

Today will feature a mix of mainly clouds, a little sunshine and a strong northwesterly breeze, with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Showers or sprinkles will also be possible, as the outermost elements of this weekend’s storm will be close enough to still be a bit of a problem. Eastern Connecticut will be more vulnerable, with numerous showers possible through late this morning. The cooler than normal weather will continue, with highs in the middle 60s.

Trending warmer Tuesday

A long overdue warming trend will begin tomorrow! We are forecasting highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. High pressure form the Ohio Valley will arrive, helping to bring this brightening and moderation.

Summer Warmth Wednesday through Next Weekend

It is going to feel more like summer for the middle and end of this week. Temperatures should reach well into the 80s by Wednesday afternoon. The passage of a warm front Wednesday may initiate a few showers, but for now, we're keeping the day dry. The humidity also increases.

With enough sunshine, there is the potential for some 85-90 degree heat Thursday afternoon. If a high of 90 degrees occurs Thursday, it will be for the first time this year! An approaching front, with high humidity and heat, may spark a few afternoon thunderstorms. But once again, for now, we're keeping the day dry.

Friday will be another warm day with highs around or just over 80 degrees. The air will turn drier as a northwest breeze brings in air from southern Canada, as opposed to the Gulf States. The breeze will subside Saturday, but high pressure will ensure sunshine and another day near 80 degrees inland. But, with less of a northwesterly wind, there will be more of a sea breeze along the shore Saturday, making Saturday the cooler of the two nice days.

Rain by late Sunday

Sunday will begin partly sunny and dry, but rain should arrive by afternoon. High pressure will exit and a low pressure system will march east through New York and Pennsylvania, right into southern New England. The result will be shower activity or steady rain by mid-afternoon Sunday. With increasingly cloudy skies, the heat will be kept down, with highs in the lower-70s.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

DROUGHT UPDATE

There is good news. The state is no longer in a drought, although parts of the state are still abnormally dry. Rainfall this weekend will help even more!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

