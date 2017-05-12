Showers Monday, heat begins to build Tuesday

10 PM UPDATE

Showers are continuing to pass from Upstate New York into Connecticut. This situation will remain unchanged tonight. Otherwise, the forecast look sto be on target, otherwise.

Mike Cameron

SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

It will be cool and somewhat showery weather will continue into tonight. A few of the showers that sailed through southwestern Connecticut had a bit of punch. Some that rolled through New York City were strong enough to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning.

NEXT WEEK

Still cool & Showery Monday

Monday will feature a mix of clouds a little sunshine and a strong northwesterly breeze, with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Showers or sprinkles will also be possible, as the outermost peripheral elements of this weekend’s storm will be close enough to still have influence. Eastern Connecticut will be more vulnerable, with numerous showers possible during the morning. The cooler than normal weather will continue, with highs in the middle 60s.

Trending warmer Tuesday

A long overdue warming trend will begin on Tuesday! We are forecasting highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. High pressure form the Ohio Valley will arrive, helping to bring this brightening and moderation.

Summer warmth Wednesday through next weekend

It is going to feel more like summer for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures should reach well into the 80s by Wednesday afternoon. The passage of a warm front Wednesday may initiate a few showers, as the humidity also increases.

With enough sunshine, there is the potential for some 85-90 degree heat Thursday afternoon. If a high of 90 degrees occurs Thursday, it will be for the first time this year! An approaching front, with high humidity and heat, may spark a few afternoon thunderstorms. So, as we often do during the summer, we need to be weather aware for building thunder heads, with the Channel 3 app on hand to have instant access to Pinpoint Doppler.

Friday will be another warm day with highs around or just over 80 degrees. The air will turn drier as a northwest breeze brings in air from southern Canada, as opposed to the Gulf States. The breeze will subside Saturday, but high pressure will ensure sunshine and another day near 80 inland. But, with less of a northwesterly wind, there will be more of a sea breeze along the shore Saturday, making Saturday the cooler of the two nice days.

Rain by late Sunday

Sunday will begin partly sunny and dry, but rain will arrive by afternoon. High pressure will exit and a low pressure system will march east through New York and Pennsylvania, right into southern New England. The result will be shower or steady rain by mid-afternoon Sunday. With increasingly cloudy skies, the heat will be kept down, with high sin the lower-70s.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

DROUGHT UPDATE

There is good news. The state is no longer in a drought, although parts of the state are still abnormally dry. Rainfall this weekend will help even more!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

