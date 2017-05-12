Charla Nash, chimp attack victim, gives update

Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.

She said in an exclusive interview with Channel Three that she wanted to move forward, though her history is tough to ignore.

Nash underwent a facial transplant after losing her eyes, face and hands in 2009 and helped advance medical research through a military-funded experiment,

Eyewitness News reporter Evan White spoke with Nash and found out her next move may be the most impressive one yet.

Nash is still recovering in many ways. Life isn't simple. She'll always need a lot of help.

But, soon, she may be able to return to her lifelong passion, horseback riding.

"That was my life. I was a professional cowgirl," Nash said.

The former cowgirl was spotted this afternoon, during our 20 Towns in 20 Days segment on the North Haven town green.

"By coming here today I met a woman, Sandra, who has [a] horse barn in the area," Nash said.

Her vision is gone, she needs help walking and must take some harsh medication.

When you talk to Nash, you hear about her goals, not complaints.

"You can't think about anything backward, you have to move forward," Nash said.

Slowly, she's improving thanks to a team effort.

"I have two women that help me and they're very good cooks, so I'm eating good," Nash said.

And even cooking for herself.

"I also learned how to use a microwave," Nash said.

Charla won't focus on any limitations.

"I just want everyone to know so many well wishes from people. I hear stories and tragedies that are worse than my own," Nash said.

As she continues to adjust, one elusive goal remains: getting back on the horse with a little help from Nightingale Ranch.

"She knows that I want to ride a lot faster than what she wants to do. I guess that's okay; you have to walk before you run," Nash said.

She may be back on the horse as soon as next week.

