Couple from viral promposal enjoys big night

Donovan and Melissa head to prom in New Britian. The pair was the subject of a viral promposal earlier this year. (Consolidated School District of New Britain)

A pair of New Britain teenagers who went viral in April for their adorable promposal headed to the big dance Friday night.

Donovan Dorce asked Melissa Figiel to the prom in a video that went viral.

Donovan, who knows Melissa through the Unified Sports Program in New Britain decided she was the right person to ask after saying a prayer. He added her love of dancing made it seem like the right decision. They have known each other since sixth grade.

The couple looked amazing as they posed for photos before heading off to the prom Friday.

Remember Melissa and Donovan? Here they are getting ready to enjoy their senior prom! Have a blast! pic.twitter.com/7TknFBfT0m — New Britain High (@NBHSCT) May 13, 2017

You can check out their viral video and learn more about the couple by viewing our earlier story here.

