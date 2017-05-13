Body discovered near Lisbon boat launch

Rescue crews at the boat launch in Lisbon. (Marc Cortez/BluLink Media)

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.

State Police said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday for a body which was located in the Shetucket River.

Police have not identified the person or said if the victim is a man or a woman.

Police did say they did not believe there was any criminal aspect to the death, but were continuing to investigate.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified as well.

