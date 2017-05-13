Silver Alert issued for missing Torrington man

Agustin Quizhpi-Tenesaca who is missing from Torrington. (Torrington Police Dept.)

Torrington police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since Friday.

Police said 72-year-old Agustin Quizhpi-Tenesaca was last seen wearing a black hat and carrying a shoulder bag.

Police said he has family in the Danbury area and may be heading there.

Quizhpi-Tenesaca is described as about 5' tall and 117 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2000.

