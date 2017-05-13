Coventry crews respond to hazmat at local bank

Several emergency crews, including Cromwell police, fire and ambulance, have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.

Officials said they were called to the bank around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after an employee found an envelope in the overnight drop box containing a white powder.

There were four employees in side the bank at the time of the incident. Officials said none of them have shown any signs of exposure to a chemical but they will all be getting decontaminated and the bank will remain closed for the rest of the day so it can be investigated.

Officials did stress that they don't believe the general public is in danger. A full investigation to determine what the substance was and who left it will be done.

Crews from Vernon and a regional response team were called in to assist Coventry crews.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.