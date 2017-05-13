Heavy delays on I-91 in Hartford following 3-car crash

A crash on I-91 southbound between exits 33 and 32 in Hartford. (CT DOT camera)

Traffic is heavily delayed on I-91 southbound in Hartford because of a three car crash that occurred between exits 33 and 32.

Currently emergency crews have several lanes blocked, only the far left lane is getting by.

Traffic was already backed up beyond Exit 33 and delays could build before crews get the highway completely reopened.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

