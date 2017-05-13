Teen biker injured at Powder Ridge Ski Resort

Emergency crews responded to a 14-year-old male biker that had fallen from a mountain bike at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Ski Resort on Saturday morning.

Fire officials told Eyewitness News that the teen was transported via LIFESTAR to Hartford Hospital.

The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.

Powder Ridge Resort was hosting a 'Cycling Breakaway Benefit' that brings youth cyclists together to raise funds for local communities and schools, but it is unclear if the teen was injured at the event.

