Thousands race for a cure on Mother’s Day weekend in New Britain

Thousands of runner get ready to run in the 24th annual Race in the Park in New Britain on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their families participated in a 5k race for the 24th annual Connecticut Race in the Park for awareness and funding on Saturday morning.

Last year, the initiative brought in nearly 3 million dollars in donations for continued research, clinical treatment, and education, but for many of the women who turned out to run on Mother’s Day weekend, they say, it’s more than that.

"Staying positive and looking forward and having two little kids at the same time to motivate you and push you really got me through,” said Katie Amenta, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The day was filled with events and opportunities, other than the race, for survivors to share stories of strength.

"The reason that we keep moving forward is because this is such a complicated disease,” said Joyce Bray, the President of the Connecticut Breast Cancer Imitative.

“We used to think that we were going to find the one silver bullet for this cancer. There isn't one."

With more than 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year, organizers said it is vital that continued research finds support.

"The treatments are working,” said Patti Szabo, oncology nurse of the Cancer Center of Central Connecticut. “Everyday there's more drugs available to them. Every year that I work, there's more drugs available to us to treat them with."

For Katie Amenta, that is good news.

"This research and kind of becoming a little scientist yourself when you're diagnosed with something like this,” Amenta said. “You see where all of this money and all these processes go to."

For more information, or to donate to the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, visit: http://bit.ly/2qhImuj