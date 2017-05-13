Thousands race for a cure on Mother’s Day weekend in New Britain

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
Layoff notices for state employees have gone out already, Connecticut's governor confirmed at a news conference on Friday morning.More >
Layoff notices for state employees have gone out already, Connecticut's governor confirmed at a news conference on Friday morning.More >
School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious, attorney's for the mother said.More >
School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious, attorney's for the mother said.More >
The soaking rain that has developed will continue tonight. Rain will be steady and sometimes heavy. An east to northeasterly breeze will persist, helping to keep the air in the very chilly 40s.More >
The soaking rain that has developed will continue tonight. Rain will be steady and sometimes heavy. An east to northeasterly breeze will persist, helping to keep the air in the very chilly 40s.More >
A pair of New Britain teenagers who went viral in April for their adorable promposal headed to the big dance Friday night.More >
A pair of New Britain teenagers who went viral in April for their adorable promposal headed to the big dance Friday night.More >