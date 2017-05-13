Family of teen killed hopes for justice

Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News that she will spend another Mother’s Day without her son this year.

Two years ago, this May, her 16-year-old son, Jericho Scott was shot and killed outside of his New Haven home. His murder remains unsolved.

"You never think you are going to be the parent of a murdered child,” Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News on Saturday at a fundraiser held in his honor.

“And you definitely don't think you are going to be the parent of murdered child whose case is still not solved."

Dozens of people joined the Scott family for a benefit dinner to raise money to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of their son’s killer.

"I don't know why, I don't know who, but we know that are people out there that know who came around the corner,” Scott said.

Police said Jericho was killed while sitting his white Volkswagen on Exchange Street, just a few feet from his family’s home.

A second victim, 20-year-old Justin Compress, was also shot and survived his injuries. Police said a third victim, 19-year-old Tyreese Little, originally lied to police about his involvement. Police said that Little was a target of a previous shooting before the one that took Jericho’s life.

"We know the police department is working as hard as they can, it's just the community needs to come forward with information to help."

Jericho’s parents, Lee and Nicole believe that someone knows who is responsible for their son’s death, and they said they will not rest until that person is behind bars.

"It's not about snitching, it's about retribution, making a terrible wrong right."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.

