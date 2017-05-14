Late night fire in Waterbury deemed suspicious

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a vacant house in Waterbury overnight.

Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin told Eyewitness News that when firefighters arrived, shortly after midnight on Sunday, heavy fire was showing through the roof of a vacant, boarded up house on High Street.

Immediately, firefighters deemed the fire suspicious as the house is vacant, and there is no supply of electricity to the 6-unit, 3 story house, said Martin.

The Waterbury Fire Marshal inspected the house on Sunday morning, and samples were sent to be evaluated for accelerants.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the fire was accidentally set, or arson, said Martin.

