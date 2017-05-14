Busy stretch of Interstate 84 in Waterbury to be closed for construction

The Department of Transportation is closing a busy stretch of Interstate 84 in both directions for overnight construction.

The construction will close the highway each night from exit 25 westbound and eastbound beginning on Sunday, May 14th and continuing through to Thursday, May 18th, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours have been put in place to ease the flow of traffic. On the eastbound side, drivers will detour off via exit 25, then take Reidville Rd., then reenter the highway via the eastbound exit 25 on-ramp at Scott Rd.

On the westbound side, drivers will detour off the highway at exit 25, continue straight onto Plank Rd. and reenter the highway via the exit 25 on-ramp.

Despite the detours, commuters in the Brass City told Eyewitness News that congestion may still be an issue.

"It's going to be a nightmare for people to commute,” said Southington resident, Richard Schena. “And Waterbury is only 10 miles that way and about 15 the other way, so this is a big area for commuters."

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Department of Transportation website, or email the agency at info@i-84waterbury.com.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.