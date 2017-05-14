New Haven Police Chief Named

The Mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp named Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell as Police Chief for the city, the Director of Communications for Mayor Harp’s Office, Lawrence Grotheer confirmed on Sunday.

Chief Campbell served as Assistant Chief of Police as former Police Chief Dean Esserman served.

Former Chief Esserman resigned from his position on September 2nd, after a request from the Mayor to step down for “unprofessional behavior.”

Eyewitness News reached out for upcoming swearing-in ceremonies, but the information has yet to be released.

