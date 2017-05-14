Woman rescued following crash

A 5-night closure of Interstate 84 for construction in Waterbury may prove to be a headache for drivers, but a larger inconvenience for local businesses just off the highway.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the body of a woman who was found Saturday near the boat launch in Lisbon.
A family flying from New Jersey to Las Vegas was kicked off of their flight and forced to rebook after a controversy over where to store a birthday cake.
Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a vacant house in Waterbury overnight.
The Department of Transportation is closing a busy stretch of Interstate 84 in both directions for overnight construction.
We're waking up to scattered showers this morning. They'll come to an end as the day continues!
Crews from the Orange Volunteer Fire Department rescued a woman whose car crashed down an embankment and into the woods on Saturday afternoon.
Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News that she will spend another Mother's Day without her son this year.
State police and Department of Transportation crews closed Route 15 in Hamden to remove a fallen tree.
