Fallen tree prompted brief closure of Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

State police and Department of Transportation crews closed Route 15 in Hamden to remove a fallen tree.

Police closed the right lane of the southbound lane near exits 60 and 59 on Saturday evening.

Shortly thereafter, police said the road reopened.

It unclear what caused the tree to fall.

