Fire in Stamford disrupts Mother’s Day celebrations

Crews in Stamford responded to a fire on Green Street on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m., and was knocked down within 10 to 15 minutes, said Captain Tom Gloersen.

The fire, which destroyed 2 of the 4 apartment units, was on the second-floor porch of a multi-family house.

All occupants made it out of the house safely, said Captain Gloersen, and no one was injured.

Upon inspection, firefighters rescued several pets.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.