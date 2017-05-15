113 state layoffs sent out on Monday; Gov. releases revised budget

Gov. Dannel Malloy released his second budget to address the state's growing deficit as more than 100 state employees received layoff notices.

On Monday, Malloy said the updated the fiscal year 2018-2019 biennial budget proposal made changes to his plan, which was originally released in February, to cover a larger-than-projected budget deficit. The deficit is forecast to be $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, layoff notifications began going out last Friday and hundreds more could go out if unions don't agree to concessions.

Union officials say they are preparing for more layoffs, telling their members 1,100 notices could go out. On Monday, there were 113 state layoffs. The following departments were impacted:

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection 22

Department of Social Services 88

Office of Policy Managment

The proposal cuts general fund expenditures an additional $241 million and other funds by $363 million in Fiscal Year 2018. The reductions would decrease general fund expenditures over the 2017's appropriation.

The governor's office said "the administration will ensure that it enters budget negotiations with legislative leaders with a working, balanced budget proposal."

“The state must live within its means. We cannot spend more than we take in. That’s why, when revenue came in lower than expected in April, we went back to the table to redraft our budget proposal. This session, the best outcome we can achieve for the people of the state is to adopt a responsible, balanced budget that does not rely heavily on new or increased taxes," Malloy said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal has the following provisions, according to the governor's office:

Adds English Learners as a separate weighting factor in the school funding formula.

Municipal share of TRB contributions are capped at $400 million until such time that normal costs begin to exceed $400 million.

Implements ideas from the Republican proposal, such as the transfer of sales tax on motor vehicles to the Special Transportation Fund and a requirement that the Lottery Corporation reduce spending in order to provide more to the general fund.

Maintains our commitment to fully funding the state’s pension obligations.

Finishes paying off the state’s Economic Recovery Notes by the end of FY 2018.

Puts the General Fund nearly $30 million in surplus.

To maintain the large categories of municipal aid, smaller grant programs are eliminated.

Maintains the Governor’s commitment to increasing aid to urban areas that are facing grave fiscal challenges and increases oversight on how those dollars are spent.

The bulk of the revenue changes come from three areas: curtailing the transfers to the MRSF and Pequot and Mohegan Fund; increasing the real estate conveyance tax on properties valued above $800,000; and elimination of the sales tax exemption for non-prescription drugs.

Continues to call for $700 million in savings in FY 2018 through a new agreement with SEBAC, or by other means if necessary.

Makes some changes to the fringe benefit accounts based on actual experience in FY 2017 as the state experienced a large reduction in the state workforce in the past year.

Democratic and Republican leaders are also drafting fresh proposals and preparing for another round of budget talks in the coming days.

To see the governor's recommended budget for the fiscal year 2018 to the fiscal year 2019, click here.

