Malloy unveils new budget proposal today

Gov. Dannel Malloy released his latest budget proposal on Monday.

Malloy is said to have made changes to his plan, which was originally released in February, to cover a larger-than-projected budget deficit. The deficit is forecast to be $2.3 billion.

Malloy's revised budget cuts back on transportation and municipal aid.

Malloy said his new plan tackles a $600 million increase from an earlier prediction. Democratic and Republican leaders are also drafting fresh proposals and preparing for another round of budget talks in the coming days.

Meanwhile, layoff notifications began going out last Friday and hundreds more could go out if unions don't agree to concessions.

Union officials say they are preparing for more layoffs, telling their members 1,100 notices could go out.

To see the governor's recommended budget for the fiscal year 2018 to the fiscal year 2019, click here.

