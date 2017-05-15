Joel Barlow High school closed Monday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Joel Barlow High school closed Monday

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
REDDING, CT (WFSB) -

All classes at Joel Barlow High School are canceled following a broken pipe in the water treatment building. 

With no water at he school, officials were forced to make the closure while repairs take place. 

The closure also affects the main office and guidance office. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.