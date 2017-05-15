Stolen vehicle recovered by Cromwell police

Following an uptick in vehicle thefts, Cromwell police said they recovered one early Monday morning.

Officers said they were called to Hicksville Road around 3:30 a.m.

They said they had to wake up the victim so the victim could check out and pick up his car.

They originally received a call from someone in town who said their own car was being rummaged through by a suspect.

While on their way, police said they spotted a driver driving erratically near Washington Road.

They tried to pull the car over, but police said the driver took off on foot.

A K9 unit from the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to help track the suspect.

As of 6:15 a.m. on Monday, the suspect hasn't been found.

Police said they've been seeing more of these types of crimes and that the suspects have been teens and young adults who prey on people who don't lock their vehicles.

They said they see it happen most often Sunday night into Monday.

They maintain that it's important to lock vehicles and not leave the keys inside them.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.