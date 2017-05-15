Push being made to tax sugary drinks

Advocates are pushing for a new tax on sugary drinks in Connecticut.

They predict it could raise nearly $150 million every year.

Monday, Democratic leaders of the General Assembly's Public Health Committee said they will join forces with several other groups, including the American Heart Association, in Hartford to promote the proposal.

It's already aggressively being looked at by both the state House of Representatives and the Senate.

It involves taxing items like soda, lemonades, juices and energy drinks a penny per ounce.

Democrats and other advocates said they are gathering at the Legislative Office Building.

They said the tax would not only promote positive health but also financially benefit the state.

The money raised would help pay for a program to help low and moderate income families pay for childcare. It would also help with public outreach concerning obesity, childhood obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

The push comes as the new fiscal year is projected to have more than $2 billion deficit.

Similar taxes have been adopted in other cities and towns across the country.

