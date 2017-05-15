Connecticut among the states with the biggest drug problems

While the White House continues to send mixed messages about its plans to deal with drug abuse, a new study ranked the states in terms of drug problems.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of states with the biggest drug problem in 2017.

On it, Connecticut ranked 7th. See the whole top 10 here.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia among 15 metrics, which included arrest and overdose rates, opioid prescriptions and meth-lab incidents per capita.

Here's how some of the key metrics broke down for Connecticut:

19th in percentage of teenagers who used illicit drugs in the past month.

19th in percentage of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month.

11th in number of drug overdose deaths per capita.

15th in percentage of adults who needed but didn’t receive treatment for illicit drug use in the past year.

4th in percentage of teenagers who were offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property in the past year.

8th in number of drug arrests on college campuses per 1,000 students.

The White House has established a commission to study the opioid epidemic yet it proposed to cut the Office of Drug Control Policy's budget by 95 percent.

Between 2013 and 2016, taxpayers spent roughly $327 billion on drug-control efforts, WalletHub said.

Annual overdose deaths have more than tripled from 17,415 in 2000 to 54,404 in 2015, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

To read the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.