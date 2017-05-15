Soldier surprises Prospect Elementary School students

It's a surprise that never gets old.

A father, who has not been to any Prospect Elementary School events this year, surprised his children during an assembly on Monday morning.

Sgt. Antoine Gibeau has been in Africa for the past 11 months and came home on Sunday. On Monday, he surprised his children, who are in preschool, first grade, and third grade.

Rima McGeehan contacted Eyewitness News to alert the station about the event, which began as an assembly to recognize student accomplishments.

