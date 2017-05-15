Soldier surprises Prospect Elementary School students

It's a surprise that never gets old.

A father, who has not been to any Prospect Elementary School events this year, surprised his children during an assembly on Monday morning.

Sgt. Antoine Gibeau has been in Africa for the past 11 months and came home on Sunday. On Monday, he surprised his children, who are in preschool, first grade, and third grade.

Prospect Elementary School Principal Rima McGeehan contacted Eyewitness News to alert the station about the event, which began as an assembly to recognize student accomplishments.

"Prospect Elementary School, even though it's really big, we're truly a family. So, it is definitely a reunion for them, but in a sense, it's a reunion for all of us," McGeehan said.

At the assembly, 9-year-old Tyler, his 7-year-old brother Gavin, and 5-year-old sister Madison had no idea that they were in for the surprise of a lifetime.

"I can't even describe it. It's so amazing! I didn't sleep at all last night," said Sgt. Gibeau.

"We've never had a big homecoming, and now they're all a little bit older and kind of get it a little more, so I wanted to something big for them," said Alisa Rosson, Sgt. Gibeau's wife.

