Mother whose son with autism died of starvation, abuse now charged with manslaughter

A mother whose son with autism died from being malnourished and abused has now been charged with manslaughter, according to Hartford police.

Police announced on Monday that Katiria Tirado, 33, of Hartford, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Tirado's 17-year-old son died on Feb. 14.

She dialed 911 during the overnight hours to report that her son was vomiting and had "gall stones." He later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner later determined that his death was a homicide because the circumstances of the death were suspicious.

Investigators said Matthew Tirado had body trauma and was severely malnourished. He was 5'9" tall and weighed only 84 pounds.

Based on evidence, a new warrant for the case was signed on Friday.

Tirado remains in custody on bonds totaling $800,000.

She's scheduled to face a judge in Hartford on Monday.

