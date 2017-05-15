Police: Mother charged with manslaughter knew son needed doctor

A mother whose son with autism died from being malnourished and abused has now been charged with manslaughter, according to Hartford police.

Police announced on Monday that Katiria Tirado, 33, of Hartford, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Tirado's 17-year-old son died on Feb. 14.

She dialed 911 during the overnight hours to report that her son was vomiting and had "gall stones." He later died at the hospital.

Police said Tirado know her child needed a doctor for almost 24 hours, but never took him until it was too late.

The medical examiner later determined that his death was a homicide because the circumstances of the death were suspicious.

Investigators said Matthew Tirado had body trauma and was severely malnourished. He was 5'9" tall and weighed only 84 pounds.

Based on evidence, a new warrant for the case was signed on Friday.

New evidence shows that Mathew was trying to "seek food from the garbage and would drink cooking oil, ketchup, and syrup." The warrant also shows Tirado texted her sister about whether she should bring him to the hospital, saying "I’m going to have to take him. He looks like he's dying."

Court documents also showed Tirado would lock the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator saying her son would eat nonstop.

She told police "he would never be satisfied and would eat until he got sick.”

Tirado also has a daughter.

Family friend Carmen Medina says she would see them together, but never Mathew.

“That makes me feel terrible because I didn't think she would be capable of doing that because I would always see her and her daughter but never her son so it's like you sat here and left your kid in the house starving him,” Medina said.

Tirado is back in court next month.

Police say they are still continuing this investigation but don't believe any more charges will be filed.

Tirado remains in custody on bonds totaling $800,000.

