Cause of death released in Bridgeport officer-involved shooting

The death of a teenager who was shot by an officer last week has ruled a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday.

Friends and family said 16-year-old Jason Negron died after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on Tuesday after officers tried to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Park Avenue around 5 p.m. Police said the driver "refused to stop, and engaged officers in a brief vehicle pursuit."

The chase ended when police said the vehicle struck several cars while traveling the wrong way on Fairfield Avenue.

After one officer was hit by the suspect's vehicle, state police said a second officer "fired at least one round from their duty weapon, striking both the operator and front seat passenger."

An officer at the scene said at two officers were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passenger, who was 21-year-old, Bridgeport resident Julian Fyffe, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, who friends and family identified as Negron, died on the scene.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Negron's death a homicide and said he died from gunshots wounds to the torso and upper extremities. He had injuries of lungs/pulmonary artery

The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave and the incident is under investigation Connecticut State Police Detectives from Western District Major Crime Division. The state’s attorney will have to decide if this shooting was justified.

The Bridgeport Branch NAACP said it will "monitor ongoing investigation and community reporting for accuracy and timeliness as has been our role in recent police matters."

Supporters of Black Lives Matter and other groups gathered Wednesday night for a vigil and asked the police to release more information about what happened.

A rally between community leaders and NAACP members was held in front of Margaret Morton Government Center on Thursday evening.

