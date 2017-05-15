WFSB partners with Litchfield Hills Road Race

Channel 3 is once again partnering with the Litchfield Hills Road Race for their 41st race next month.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, and will start at 1 p.m.

The Litchfield Hills Road Race, which was referred to as “the best little race you’ve never heard of” by Runner’s World Magazine, offers its participants a “scenic tour of some of the best sites in New England,” according to their website.

The 7.1-mile race includes several different types of terrain. It ends with an extremely steep hill called Gallow’s Hill which was rated by Runner’s World Magazine as the #8 most daunting hill in U.S. races.

