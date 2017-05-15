WFSB to Partner with the Litchfield Hills Road Race

Channel 3 is once again partnering with the Litchfield Hills Road Race for their 41st race.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 and will being at 1:00 p.m.

The Litchfield Hills Road Race, which was referred to as “the best little race you’ve never heard of” by Runner’s World Magazine, offers its participants a “scenic tour of some of the best sites in New England,” according to their website.

The 7.1 mile race includes several different types of terrain. It ends with an extremely steep hill called Gallow’s Hill which was rated by Runner’s World Magazine as the #8 most daunting hill in U.S. races.

