Katy Perry will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in September

Katy Perry is coming to Connecticut later this year.

The pop star's Witness tour comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 21.

The tour comes after the release of her ninth album Witness. On the album, which features the singles Chained to the Rhythm and Bon Appétit, Perry said she "reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire." ?

Ticket's for the 7 p.m. show will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. To purchase tickets, click here or call 1.800.745.3000. Tickets go on sale at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday.

