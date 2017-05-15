Farmers discuss vandalism in Rocky Hill

Farmers in Rocky Hill are pleading with the town to limit access to the dirt road leading up to the Meadows. (WFSB)

Farmers in Rocky Hill are pleading with the town to limit access to the dirt road leading up to the Meadows after they say their crops have been destroyed and their equipment has been vandalized.

The gate to the Meadows has been closed for about one month because of recent flooding. Now, some of these farmers are fighting for it to remain closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These farmers told Eyewitness News these parcels of land have been owned and used by farmers for generations. It’s how they grow their crops.

These farmers add people have trespassed onto their property and have run over their fields, broken their machinery as well as stolen some of their goods.

They're hoping by limiting access to the Meadows, there won't be as much vandalism to the grounds.

"I've had pumpkins stolen on me, I've had pumpkins run over, I've had my corn run over,” Lisa Gilbert, who is the owner of the Gilbert Farm, Rocky Hill, said. "When someone comes in and destroys these crops, that's our profits that's our loss. How do you sustain that?"

These farmers met with the interim town manager this morning to discuss the ongoing problem. There will also be a public meeting with the safety committee in Rocky Hill Town Hall chambers at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

