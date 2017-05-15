Crash closes Route 4 in Farmington for several hours. (Farmington Police Department)

Route 4 in Farmington is closed after a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning.

The closure of Route 4 is between Brickyard Road and West Avon Road, which is also known as Route 167. Drivers are advised to use the detours in place on Brickyard Road and Route 167. Route 4 is expected to be closed for "several hours," police said.

Police said a car crashed into a light pole on Route 4 just west of Brickyard Road around 11:30 a.m. The impact of the crash caused the pole to be knocked down.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

The pole was compromised, according to police and utility crews were on scene working to repair the damage.

Crews are also working to remove the car from the scene of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

