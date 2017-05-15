Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bristol to close its doors

Walmart employees said on Friday that the Neighborhood Market location in West Hartford's Bishops Corner will closed at the end of the month.

The last Walmart Neighborhood Market in Connecticut will close its doors next month.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 325 Oakland St. in Bristol will shut down on June 9.

“The decision to close our Bristol Neighborhood Market is not an easy one, but, as a company, we are committed to continuing our growth and investment in Connecticut,” Walmart said in a statement to the media on Monday.

Walmart officials said the store’s pharmacy will remain open until the end of May. The staff will help customers “transfer prescriptions to another convenient location as soon as possible.”

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in West Hartford closed its doors last year. In January 2016, the company announced it was closing 269 stores around the globe and 154 in the United States to close. One of those stores was the Neighborhood Market location in West Hartford's Bishops Corner.

Walmart said they still have more than 35 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs in Connecticut. Store officials added that they remodeled five stores in 2016 and will remodel at least six more.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Bristol location. We look forward to continuing to serve them at other area locations and online at walmart.com,” Walmart said in a statement to the media on Monday.

Employees of the Oakland Street store are able to transfer to another store.

“We are optimistic that any associate that wants to continue their career at Walmart will have the opportunity to do so,” Walmart said in a statement to the media on Monday.

