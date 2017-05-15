5.15.17 Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

By: Arooga’s 32

Ingredients: Amount:

1. Cheddar Cheese, sliced 1 each

2. Ghost Jack, sliced 1 each

3. Smoked Gouda, sliced 1 each

4. Multi grain Bread 2 slices

5. Bacon, sliced 2 each (1 oz)

6. Butter spread 1 oz

7. Bacon Jam 2 oz.

Procedure:

1. Spread 1 oz of butter spread, evenly on 1 side of each multi grain bread slice.

2. Place on flat top, butter side down and add 1 slice of cheddar, and Gouda to one piece of bread. Add the 2 oz. of bacon jam down on other slice of bread first and then 1 piece of Ghost cheese on top of jam. Grill until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.

3. Place 2 slices of cooked bacon to one side of the bread.

4. Put slices of bread together and cut into two pieces diagonally.