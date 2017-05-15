5.15.17 Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
By: Arooga’s 32
Ingredients: Amount:
1. Cheddar Cheese, sliced 1 each
2. Ghost Jack, sliced 1 each
3. Smoked Gouda, sliced 1 each
4. Multi grain Bread 2 slices
5. Bacon, sliced 2 each (1 oz)
6. Butter spread 1 oz
7. Bacon Jam 2 oz.
Procedure:
1. Spread 1 oz of butter spread, evenly on 1 side of each multi grain bread slice.
2. Place on flat top, butter side down and add 1 slice of cheddar, and Gouda to one piece of bread. Add the 2 oz. of bacon jam down on other slice of bread first and then 1 piece of Ghost cheese on top of jam. Grill until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.
3. Place 2 slices of cooked bacon to one side of the bread.
4. Put slices of bread together and cut into two pieces diagonally.