5.15.17 Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Recipes

5.15.17 Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Posted: Updated:

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

By: Arooga’s 32

Ingredients:                                                       Amount:

               

1.            Cheddar Cheese, sliced                 1 each

2.            Ghost Jack, sliced                         1 each

3.            Smoked Gouda, sliced                    1 each 

4.            Multi grain Bread                             2 slices

5.            Bacon, sliced                                   2 each (1 oz)

6.            Butter spread                                    1 oz

7.            Bacon Jam                                        2 oz.

Procedure:

1.            Spread 1 oz of butter spread, evenly on 1 side of each multi grain bread slice.

2.            Place on flat top, butter side down and add 1 slice of cheddar, and Gouda to one piece of bread. Add the 2 oz. of bacon jam down on other slice of bread first and then 1 piece of Ghost cheese on top of jam.  Grill until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.

3.            Place 2 slices of cooked bacon to one side of the bread. 

4.            Put slices of bread together and cut into two pieces diagonally.