PD: Branford woman spits blood, kicks Hamden officers

Branford resident Wisdom South was arrested after police said she assaulted officers in Hamden on Saturday night. (Hamden Police Department)

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after police said she assaulted officers in Hamden on Saturday night.

Branford resident Wisdom South was charged with four counts of assault on a police officer.

The arrest of South comes after officers were called to a report of a fight in progress on Treadwell Street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found South had “facial injuries.”

After telling officers she had been assaulted, police said South bite an officer in the hand and leg. Then, proceeded to run away down Treadwell Street.

Officers were able to stop South on Leeder Hill Drive where police said she continued to assault officers. Police said South “kicked an officer and then spit blood-filled saliva” into the face of two officers.

South was taken to police headquarters where she kicked another officer and “spit blood-filled saliva into another officer’s face.”

During their investigation, police determined that South was not assaulted and had lied to investigators. Police also learned that South “she forcibly entered a motor vehicle of an employee of a local business” and stole an employee’s backpack.

That employee chased South out of the building. After she dropped the backpack, police said South “tripped” on the curb and fell to the ground.

After her fall, police said South “spit blood at another employee” and threatened to stab him.

South was also charged with third-degree assault, third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree threatening, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

South is expected to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on May 26.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.