Coventry bank closed all week after suspicious substance found

A white powder was found at a Coventry bank over the weekend (WFSB)

Customers at a local bank in Coventry will have to find an alternative for the rest of the week.

The KeyBank branch is closed after an employee found white powder in an envelope in the night deposit box over the weekend.

On Monday, police said thanks to security cameras, they’re seeking a warrant for a person of interest.

"We believe it was a targeted attack against this particular bank. And we do have a suspect that we're looking at,” said Coventry Police Chief Mark Palmer.

The FBI and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, along with the state’s Department of Health, are all taking this very seriously.

The state lab is analyzing the powder, ruling out dangerous biological hazards.

"Because we're looking at possible micro-bioagents which could pose a risk, it takes time for the lab to culture and see if any particularly harmful microbes grow out of these cultures,” said Robert Miller, health director for the Eastern Highlands District.

In a statement, the bank said "The bank is choosing to err on the side of caution and with respect for any concerns held by employees and clients who work in or use this branch."

Customers are advised to use other nearby branches or bank online. The bank is expected to be closed at least through Friday.

