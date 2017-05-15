PD: NY man arrested after assaulting 3 CT officers

Robert Moran was arrested after police said he assaulted officers on Sunday afternoon. (Greenwich Police Department)

A New York man was arrested after police said he assaulted officers on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a home being vandalized in the Cos Cob area and arrested 31-year-old Robert Moran, of Glendale, NY.

During the arrest, Moran was ordered to the ground. However, police said he “disregarded the orders and tried to escape.”

It took “several officers” to bring Moran to the ground and police said he “actively resisted” while being handcuffed.

Police said during the struggle, Moran injured three officers and “made numerous threats.”

Moran was also injured and was being treated at the Greenwich Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three officers were treated and released.

When Moran is released from the hospital, police said he will face the following charges:

disorderly conduct

first-degree criminal mischief

third-degree robbery

three counts of risk of injury to a minor

two counts of interfering with an emergency call

interfering with an officer

two counts of assault on a police officer

two counts of second-degree threatening

The bond for Moran will be set at $100,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday.

