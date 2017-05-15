Evan White heads to Bloomfield

Bloomfield was featured during 20 Towns in 20 Days (WFSB)

Channel 3’s Evan White took the 20 Towns in 20 Days train to Bloomfield on Monday.

It's a vibrant town with roots that stretch back nearly 400 years, and has seen major development recently.

Bloomfield has many unique features, from beer taps, insurance, and golf tees, so Channel 3 visited to show viewers what makes the town so special.

Thomas Hooker Brewing President Curt Cameron says his company has been in town since 2007, as craft brewing was slowly gaining traction.

“We were the fourth craft brewery in the state, and there's probably close to 50 of them now,” Cameron said.

Hooker went from three employees to nearly 50. Part of the development that the industrial portion of town has seen in the last decade.

Elsewhere in town, even on a business day, you'll find golfer's ready to let it rip, at either of Bloomfield’s pristine public courses.

Wintobury Hills and Gillette Ridge, which rests right on Cigna’s campus, and was designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer.

Bloomfield's roots are agricultural. It became formally incorporated as a town in 1835.

Bloomfield has changed plenty over the years, but there is still a farming presence at city-owned Lisa Lane.

Thirteen years ago, Desmond Samuda, a veteran farmer from Jamaica, moved here to work the land.

“It's a tough job but I love it, that's my life,” Samuda said.

He grows the spicy scotch bonnet peppers and a popular west Indian green called Callaloo.

He sells what's grown here locally, and in New York City.

Finally, there's the town green which is a popular place for summer concerts or the perfect spot for an afternoon stroll.

Bloomfield is a town with a little something for everyone.

