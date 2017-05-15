Let the warm-up begin!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A coastal storm will continue to move out to sea and away from New England. Meanwhile, high pressure will approach the region from the west. That means the clouds will clear away and the gusty winds will gradually subside. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford and Tolland Counties until 7pm. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible into early this evening, but winds will become much lighter tonight.

It is going to be another cool night. Temperatures will drop back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

TUESDAY…

Our long stretch of unseasonably cool weather will finally come to an end! When you look at the first 15 days of May, only 3 days were warmer than normal and 1 day was exactly normal. The other 11 days were all cooler than normal! Overall, the average temperature this May is running about 4 degrees cooler than normal, which is significant! This will all change tomorrow. Temperatures will rise close to 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. At the coast, temperatures will rise into the 70s before the wind turns southwesterly during the afternoon. Thanks to high pressure, it is going to be a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine!

WEDNESDAY…

The warming will continue! Temperatures will reach 85-90 Wednesday afternoon. An onshore breeze will keep shoreline temperatures in the 70s, especially along the beaches of New London County. High pressure will move offshore and a light southwesterly breeze will develop. The atmosphere will remain dry and therefore it’ll be another nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

RECORD HEAT THURSDAY…

The warming trend will peak on Thursday with record highs for the Greater Hartford area! The record high for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. For now, we are forecasting a high of 92 degrees, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the mercury reached 93 or 94 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 84 degrees, set in 1998. That’ll be a harder record to break due to an onshore breeze, but it is possible.

Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low since moisture levels will remain fairly low and there won’t be any fronts in the area that would cause convergence or lift in the atmosphere.

A WARM END TO THE WEEK…

Friday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. A cold front will pass through the state, but it will be moisture starved. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of getting one in any given town will be quite low. Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day.

THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will push cooler air southward across New England Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s at best both days, perhaps even the 60s at the coast. Saturday should be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. A warm front will approach the state on Sunday and that means more clouds and the risk of a few scattered showers. However, most of the day will likely be dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will pass through the state Monday morning with a round of showers. As the front moves offshore the sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.

Much cooler air will settle into the state Monday night and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

