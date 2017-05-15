The warming trend is underway, this is just the beginning!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of the Noon hour, temperatures had reached or exceeded 70 in many towns... well on their way to 80 (perhaps higher) inland this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Along the shoreline it will be just slightly cooler with highs into the mid-70s.

A warm front moves through the region tonight, in its wake --- it will not only be warmer but muggier, tomorrow. After beginning the day with temperatures in the 50s, they'll likely peak between 85 and 90 Wednesday (cooler along the coast) with dew point values heading into the 60s. Thursday will be downright hot and quite muggy with the mercury reaching record levels, between 90 and 95 away from Long Island Sound. There is just a slight chance for an isolated storm late in the day in advance of a cold front. That front moves through on Friday and does so without much fanfare... while a tad cooler, it will still be very warm with highs in the 80s.

For the upcoming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday now appear to be dry and comfortable with more seasonable weather (highs in the 70s). A storm system that was earlier set to move in over the second half of the weekend appears to be delayed, with rain chances now on Monday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

Our long stretch of unseasonably cool weather will finally come to an end! When you look at the first 15 days of May, only 3 days were warmer than normal and 1 day was exactly normal. The other 11 days were all cooler than normal! Overall, the average temperature this May is running about 4 degrees cooler than normal, which is significant! This will all change today. Temperatures will rise close to 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. At the coast, temperatures will rise into the 70s before the wind turns southwesterly during the afternoon. Thanks to high pressure, it is going to be a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine!

WEDNESDAY…

The warming will continue! Temperatures will reach 85-90 degrees tomorrow afternoon. An onshore breeze will keep shoreline temperatures in the 70s, especially along the beaches of New London County. High pressure will move offshore and a light southwesterly breeze will develop. The atmosphere will remain dry, therefore it’ll be another nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

RECORD HEAT THURSDAY…

The warming trend will peak on Thursday with record highs for the Greater Hartford area! The record high for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. For now, we are forecasting a high of 92 degrees, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the mercury reached 93 or 94 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 84 degrees, set in 1998. That’ll be a harder record to break due to an onshore breeze, but it is possible.

Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low since moisture levels will remain fairly low and there won’t be any fronts in the area that would cause convergence or lift in the atmosphere.

A WARM END TO THE WEEK…

Friday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. A cold front will pass through the state, but it will be moisture starved. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of getting one in any given town will be quite low. Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day.

THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will push cooler air southward across New England Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s at best both days, perhaps even the 60s at the coast. Saturday should be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. A warm front will approach the state on Sunday and that means more clouds and the risk of a few scattered showers. However, most of the day will likely be dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will pass through the state Monday morning with a round of showers. As the front moves offshore the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.

Much cooler air will settle into the state Monday night and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

