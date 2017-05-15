Man used phone app to entice teen for sex

A West Hartford man is facing charges after police said he attempted to entice a minor for sex.

Police said Scott Backer had been talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl on the phone app Yik Yak earlier this year.

He had asked the “teen” to meet him at the Walmart in Cromwell.

However, the teen was, in fact, an adult male posing as a teenage girl online.

The man confronted Backer at Walmart on Jan. 12, where he videotaped their encounter.

Police arrested Backer on Monday. He was charged with use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and was held on a $150,000 bond.

