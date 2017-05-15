Washington Post ranks country's most challenging high schools

The Washington Post just released a ranking of the most challenging high schools in the country.

Of all those schools, 13 Connecticut schools made the list.

The highest one is Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford, ranking at 209 out of 2,323.

Other schools on the list include Taft in Watertown, Hotchkiss in Lakeview, Greenwich High School, and Weston High School.

For the full list, click here.

