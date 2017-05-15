Milford police searching for driver in hit and run crash

Milford Police are searching for a person who hit a pedestrian on Sunday morning and fled the scene.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m., a man was walking on Cherry Street near Gulf Street when a car hit him.

The dark colored car hit the man just east of Gulf Street and fled the scene.

The man was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital for his injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, they are urged to call Milford Police at 203-878-5244.

