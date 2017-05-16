Lawmakers, ACLU to meet over police accountability

Emotions are running high after a teenager was shot to death by Bridgeport Police.

Now the ACLU and some legislators are pushing for a law that would hold officers involved in "use-of-force" investigations more accountable.

We have learned that 15-year-old Jayson Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Bridgeport police say Negron and another man were in a stolen car last Tuesday driving the wrong way on Fairfield Avenue when an officer opened fire on them.

A few days later, eyewitness video surfaced showing the teen may have been alive when police handcuffed him. We've chosen not to show that video.

Today, some lawmakers and the ACLU will urge the House and Senate to pass a bill centered around police misconduct.

The bill,H.B. 6663, An Act Concerning Police Misconduct, calls for officers involved in use-of-force investigations to be suspended without pay as well as establishing deadlines for prosecutors to finish their initial investigations.

The meeting today is at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 10 a.m.

