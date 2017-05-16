Canton school closed to due water main break

JUST IN

yer Ave was closed at Simonds Avenue because of a water main break. (WFSB)

A water main break has closed Dryer Avenue. (Canton CT Volunteer Fire and EMS Department)

A school in Canton was closed because of a water main break on Tuesday morning.

The water main break was reported on Dyer Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The break caused officials to close Canton Intermediate School.

Dyer Ave was closed at Simonds Avenue, police said.

Customers in the Collinsville area of Canton will likely see "diminished water pressure."

No other schools in Canton were affected by the water main break.

Connecticut Water company crews were called to the scene.

