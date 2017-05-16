1 suffers non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Hartford

Police are investigating a stabbing in Hartford late Monday night.

The stabbing took place on Clark Street around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and was taken to the hospital where police said the individual was in stable condition.

The suspect is being described as a black man in his 30s. He was believed to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police said two other men were involved in the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.