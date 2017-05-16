State lawmakers to address deep budget cuts

Governor Dannel Malloy released a revised two year budget that cuts aid by more than $350 million to a number of cities and towns in Connecticut.

On Tuesday, budgets from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are expected to be released.

Some fear the governor's latest round of cuts will be a disaster for small towns.

Gov. Malloy made changes to his initial budget proposal to cover a larger than projected budget deficit forecast to be more than $2 billion.

Under his plan, 113 employees, from various departments, have already been let go. 1,000 more notices could go out.

In total, the governor's new, nearly $40 billion budget reduces spending by about $604 million.

The changes were prompted after anticipated income tax revenue dropped sharply especially among the state's wealthiest taxpayers.

This budget takes $15 million from transportation projects, cuts an additional $350 million from municipal aid, and puts sales tax in non-prescription drugs.

State lawmakers from both parties are expected to respond to the growing budget crisis with their own budgets on Tuesday.

Despite being at odds over previous proposals, some Republicans seem to agree with the governor's plan.

The latest proposals will be the basis for negotiations between lawmakers starting on Wednesday.

