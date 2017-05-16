State lawmakers to address deep budget cuts

Gov. Dannel Malloy released his second budget to address the state's growing deficit as more than 100 state employees received layoff notices.More >
The last Walmart Neighborhood Market in Connecticut will close its doors next month.More >
The Emerald Ash Borer has become the source of some big arguments statewide over property lines.More >
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >
The Washington Post just released a ranking of the most challenging high schools in the country.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
Connecticut state parks could look a lot different this summer with the massive cuts hitting the department that cares for them.More >
A dog somehow managed to get inside an Oklahoma City elementary school and attack two pre-k students.More >
